Unattended bag causes delays at Charlotte Airport

CHARLOTTE — One of the checkpoints at Charlotte Douglas International Airport was closed Wednesday morning for police activity because of an unattended bag.

The airport sent out an alert around 9:30 a.m. saying Checkpoint C was closed, and that passengers should go to Checkpoint A for PreCheck.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said the closure was due to an investigation into a “suspicious package.” Within about 10 minutes, the department sent out another update saying the package was an unattended bag.

Police said to expect traffic delays around the airport Wednesday morning, and a Channel 9 photojournalist spotted backups near the arrivals area of the airport.

This comes as the airport expects a ramp-up of holiday travelers, but the brief closure doesn’t appear to be impacting flights.

