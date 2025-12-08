Unattended candle causes intense house fire in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — A house fire in north Charlotte, sparked by an unattended candle, caused significant damage to a home on Sylvania Avenue early Sunday morning.

The fire, which melted parts of a neighboring house, was brought under control by 30 firefighters within 45 minutes, according to the Charlotte Fire Department.

Battalion Chief John Lipcsak of the Charlotte Fire Department explained that the fire started when a candle flame caught a nearby curtain on fire.

“It actually melted the side and off some of the neighbor’s house. So it was a very intense fire,” Lipcsak explained.

The Charlotte Fire Department received several 911 calls from residents who saw flames shooting out of the home on Sylvania Avenue.

Lipcsak warned that taking your eyes off a flame can be detrimental, especially during the colder months when people tend to burn more candles.

Malav Jani from Matthews shared that he is extra careful with candles after learning about such tragedies, ensuring they are turned off before sleeping.

The fire department recommends using flameless candles as the safest option to prevent such incidents.

The person who lived in the house is receiving assistance from the Red Cross, and fortunately, no injuries were reported.

