Car fire spreads to garage, attic in Lake Wylie home

LAKE WYLIE, S.C. — The Bethel Fire Department was called to a Lake Wylie home Sunday evening after a car caught fire in the driveway and spread to the garage.

Firefighters say the fire in the attached garage then extended into the attic. Crews had to cut a hole in the ceiling to make sure the fire was out.

Bethel crews were able to get the blaze under control in about three hours.

Fortunately, no one was hurt in the incident.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

