ROCK HILL, S.C. — A fire that killed a man and his nine-year-old daughter on April 4 in Rock Hill started as a result of unattended cooking, fire officials announced on Friday.

The fire on Deas Street took the lives of Sammylee and Samiya Roseborough, who were inside the home.

Loved ones have set up a GoFundMe to help.

