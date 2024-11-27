UNC Asheville offering free tuition for spring semester

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — There’s a little bit of relief in sight for students who attend the University of North Carolina at Asheville.
In-state students will get free tuition for the spring semester, the school announced. It’s because of a one-time grant from the North Carolina General Assembly that will cover the full cost of in-state tuition.
It’s a savings of a little over $2,000.
The university hopes this grant will provide financial relief to about half of the university’s student body.
“I think that’s actually an incredible idea. There are a lot of people who lost quite a lot,” said Nic Maser, a junior at UNC Asheville.
“Everybody needs help paying for college -- it’s very expensive, especially these days,” said Cooper Pine, a senior.
On top of tuition, there are grants for up to $2,500 for students struggling financially after Hurricane Helene.
Students will also get a $900 housing credit and a dining credit if they have a meal plan.
