UNC chancellor announces departure for Michigan State

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — The chancellor at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill is leaving for Michigan State University.

Chancellor Kevin M. Guskiewicz announced Friday he will be the next president of Michigan State. His new role begins on March 4.

The student newspaper at Michigan State reported that Guskiewicz was interested in the role if he could do his job without “undue interference” from the school’s Board of Trustees.

Guskiewicz became the university’s interim chancellor in February 2019 upon the departure of Carol Folt. He moved into the role of chancellor that December.

“Carolina has been my home for 28 years, and my family and I will always be a part of this community,” he said in a statement on the university’s website.

Guskiewicz’s last day will be on Jan. 12.

