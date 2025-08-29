UNC Charlotte, App State face off in Duke Mayo Classic, both with new head coaches

CHARLOTTE — Two North Carolina college football games are facing off on Friday, each with a new head coach.

In the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, Appalachian State and the Charlotte 49ers are playing under new leadership.

The Charlotte 49ers are entering the game under Tim Albin, who had been the head coach at Ohio University for four seasons.

And the school’s athletic director, Mike Hill, told Channel 9’s DaShawn Brown that there’s excitement in the air as the team heads into the game.

“There is incredible momentum, not just around our athletics program, but around our institution,” Hill said. “We’ve got record enrollment again, over 32,000 students, which is remarkable growth... But I think this signals too that the time has arrived for Charlotte 49ers football in athletics to really step up onto the big stage.”

Appalachian State heads into the game with former Gamecock Offensive Coordinator Dowell Loggains as the head coach.

“There’s an excitement for this game,” said Appalachian State Athletics Director Doug Gillin, “There’s an excitement certainly for Appalachian, there’s an excitement all the time, but having us down here, you can just feel it.”

And even with bragging rights on the line, officials said they all win with the national spotlight of playing in the same stadium that the Carolina Panthers compete in.

“It’s a chance to elevate the profile of our entire program. You’re playing in an NFL stadium,” Hill said. “For our young men who have not had that chance before, it’s extra special. I mean, they’re already excited!”

