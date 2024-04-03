UNC Charlotte distances itself from student government association

CHARLOTTE — The University of North Carolina at Charlotte is distancing itself from a student government association resolution.

The SGA Resolution calls Israel’s actions in the Gaza Genocide and calls on the school to divest from all ties to Israel.

In a statement to Channel 9, the school said student government association leadership has been counseled several times on the university’s commitment to maintaining institutional neutrality.

The SGA Resolution does not align with that commitment and will not be acted upon by the administration.

The president of the SGA hasn’t indicated whether he will sign the resolution.

UNC released a statement regarding the situation, stating:

SGA plays an important role in the life of the University, and the University supports the rights of its students, individually and collectively, to freely express themselves. In doing so, however, they neither speak for nor represent the position of UNC Charlotte.

UNC Charlotte embraces different perspectives and promotes civil discourse, including and especially around difficult issues. The University is committed to fostering those conversations in a manner that affords respect, fairness, and dignity to every member of the campus community, and will immediately address any actions that compromise its ability to provide a safe environment to learn, live, and work.”

