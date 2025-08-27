UNC Charlotte freezes hiring for some staff

CHARLOTTE — State and federal budget uncertainties are hitting the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, and the school is instituting a hiring freeze for certain positions.

Our partners at the Charlotte Observer report that UNC-Charlotte has frozen hiring for non-essential staff positions. Though, the school didn’t specify which jobs would be cut.

The university also slashed its “mobile communication device” allowance for about 600 employees.

The state legislature still hasn’t finalized its budget for this fiscal year, which began on July 1.

