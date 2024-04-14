UNC Charlotte to gain higher status

CHARLOTTE — UNC Charlotte is poised to gain R1 status in 2025 — a classification that recognizes the ever-increasing amount of research it conducts and its roster of top-level talent. It also stands to catapult the university — and region — forward.

Just two major metropolitans in the United States — Charlotte and Portland, Oregon — don’t have an R1 university. The official 2025 classifications are expected to be released early next year, but projections show UNC Charlotte would qualify under new metrics, according to the American Council on Education.

“I believe higher education is one of those anchor institutions in a community,” says Sharon Gaber, UNC Charlotte chancellor. “I think it broadens the opportunities for us.”

R1 will bring additional federal and state research dollars to the table. It will lure talented faculty and researchers to the region, while spurring enrollment growth. The status also could play a role in attracting business and industry here, building on a strong talent pipeline and the potential for research partnerships with local companies.

Read more about what R1 status would mean for the UNC Charlotte — and the region at large — on CBJ’s website here.

VIDEO: Behind the scenes: The technology that keeps UNC Charlotte’s campus safe

Behind the scenes: The technology that keeps UNC Charlotte’s campus safe





©2024 Cox Media Group