UNC Charlotte to guide Charlotte’s next steps on I-77

CHARLOTTE — UNC Charlotte sits off Interstate 85 but will have a big say in the future of Interstate 77.

Charlotte City Council is turning to research experts at the school to help the city figure out the next steps for the interstate.

The council is adding $300,000 to its budget to partner with UNC Charlotte.

Councilmember Victoria Watlington pushed for this. She says Charlotte has relied on experts from other cities for too long, and it’s time to use the Tier 1 research university in our backyard.

She says they can run models and help Charlotte chart a path forward after last month’s historic vote to rescind support for I-77 toll lane project.

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