UNC Charlotte honors victims to mark six years since campus shooting

CHARLOTTE — The UNC Charlotte Niner community gathered Wednesday morning to remember the lives of Reed Parlier and Riley Howell six years after a deadly shooting rocked the campus.

On April 30, 2019, 21-year-old Howell and 19-year-old Parlier were killed when someone opened fire on campus. Howell died after charging at the shooter while trying to protect other students from him. Four students survived after being hurt in the attack.

Riley Howell and Reed Parlier

In the years since, the university community has remembered their sacrifice by laying wreaths outside the Kennedy Building.

That tradition continued Wednesday with a ceremony that began at 8:30 a.m.

Today marks six years since UNC Charlotte students Riley Howell and Reed Parlier were killed by a gunman on campus. The university is honoring them with a wreath laying ceremony. @wsoctv pic.twitter.com/ECKB6y4yzI — Eli Brand (@EliBrandTV) April 30, 2025

The shooter was convicted in 2019 and will spend the rest of his life in prison.

