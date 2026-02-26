UNC Charlotte meteorology program grows with new course, equipment

CHARLOTTE — The meteorology program at UNC Charlotte has more than tripled in size over the past several years, and with that growth comes new resources. Thanks in part to a donation from Channel 9 and leadership from former chief meteorologist Steve Udelson, students now have access to state-of-the-art weather computers and hands-on broadcast training designed to give them a competitive edge.

“When I first started here, the meteorology program had only about 20 or 30 students in it, and now we have over 90 students as meteorology majors,” said Terry Shirley, associate chair of the department.

Shirley said with more students enrolled; they need more resources.

Up-and-coming meteorologists must have a space to practice delivering weather forecasts and now thanks in part to a donation from Channel 9, they have state-of-the-art equipment to do that.

New weather computers allow students to gain real-life skills before graduation, and a familiar face is leading the course on campus.

“So, our job as (meteorologists), we know the science, we’re bringing it home to people, but how does this affect people’s lives?” said Udelson, adjunct professor.

Udelson is bringing his expertise from a 40-year career to the next generation of forecasters.

“It’s all about getting a leg up,” Udelson said. “And these students will come out of this class and out of this school with the knowledge of how to put graphics together, how to put weather stories together, and just how to do the job.”

The course isn’t just for future broadcasters.

Senior Joseph Swain is finding applicable skills for a career as a pilot.

“In order to be a pilot, you need to understand meteorology, pretty well,” said Swain, senior meteorology student. “So, that’s why I’m interested in this program.”

The new class and technology are making the program more competitive.

“There are a number of meteorology programs in the east, as close as N.C. State in Raleigh,” Udelson said. “But no one has a class like this where they’re getting in front of a green screen with real graphics computers, learning how to do the weather day in and day out, with time pressure.”

“We can then send out the best, most prepared students into the field going forward,” Shirley said. “Something we weren’t able to do before this interaction with Steve.”

