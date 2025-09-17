UNC Charlotte officials confirm no threat on campus following arrest

CHARLOTTE — UNC Charlotte officials confirmed there is no threat on campus following a police alert involving a stolen vehicle near Wallis Hall.

Around 4:30 PM, police stopped a car reported stolen from Concord near Wallis Hall at UNC Charlotte. One suspect fled the scene, while another was arrested, and an infant in the vehicle was found safe.

University officials said they first sent an alert with an incorrect subject line that reported gunfire on campus, although there was no gunfire.

Both suspects involved in the incident are now in custody, ensuring there is no ongoing threat to the campus community.

The situation has been resolved with both suspects apprehended, and UNC Charlotte officials assure there is no threat to campus safety.

(WATCH BELOW: Some Union County schools still without resource officers weeks into year)

Some Union County schools still without resource officers weeks into year

©2025 Cox Media Group