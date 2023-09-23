UNC Charlotte ranks among top 100 public universities by US News & World Report

CHARLOTTE — UNC Charlotte is one of the nation’s top 100 public universities, according to U.S. News & World Report.

The publication this week released its Best Colleges rankings, which put the Charlotte university at No. 96 in the Top Public Schools category.

Overall, it ranked 178th in the National Schools category. That tied with its highest-ever rank since debuting as a national university in 2008. The ranking compared 439 national schools, weighing factors such as outcomes, faculty opinions and research, financial resources, student excellence and expert opinion.

