UNC Charlotte students push for campus EMS program, plan to present to city council

CHARLOTTE — Two UNC Charlotte students pushing to bring an EMS service to campus plan to present their idea to the Charlotte City Council.

In April, those students met with university leaders to discuss Niner 911.

The program would allow students who are certified EMTs to respond to medical calls on campus.

The students said the university had reservations about starting a new program, citing cost, oversight, and liability.

During Tuesday night’s Charlotte City Council meeting, the students said they plan to share why they want to implement the Niner 911 program.

