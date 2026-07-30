UNC football begins fall camp amid internal probe into Michael Lombardi

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — UNC football opened fall camp Thursday as the university confirmed its Office of University Counsel is investigating the circumstances surrounding general manager Michael Lombardi’s recent administrative leave.

The school said the matter involves confidential personnel issues and instructed coaches, staff and players not to discuss the investigation, according to WTVD.

ESPN has reported the investigation stems from an HR dispute involving an employee Lombardi allegedly dismissed.

The Tar Heels, entering their second season under head coach Bill Belichick, open the 2026 season against TCU in Dublin, Ireland, on Aug. 29.

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