UNC football faces possible College Sports Commission investigation

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — The football team at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill may soon be under investigation by the College Sports Commission.

The New York Times cited sources saying the group who oversees compensation rules for athletes approached the team after Michael Lombardi, general manager for the Tar Heels, was placed on administrative leave Monday.

The university didn’t share any details on the reason, but the Times and WRAL News reported the leave and CSC inquiry are tied to an unspecified HR complaint.

The CSC looks into potential violations of name, image and likeness deals and revenue-sharing rules and approves third-party deals with college athletes.

UNC starts practice on Thursday. Head Coach Bill Belichick is expected to be available to talk to the media afterwards.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

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