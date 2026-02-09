UNC system to accept new standardized test

NORTH CAROLINA — The UNC system is now accepting a new standardized test.
It’s called the Classic Learning Test or CLT.
According to the Charlotte Observer, the exam places an emphasis on a traditional liberal arts education and features classical and ancient texts from the Western canon.
The UNC system will accept it in fall 2027 for students with a GPA of 2.8 or higher.
The test has been endorsed by high-profile conservative politicians, but advocates say it’s not political.
