UNC system to accept new standardized test

NORTH CAROLINA — The UNC system is now accepting a new standardized test.

It’s called the Classic Learning Test or CLT.

According to the Charlotte Observer, the exam places an emphasis on a traditional liberal arts education and features classical and ancient texts from the Western canon.

The UNC system will accept it in fall 2027 for students with a GPA of 2.8 or higher.

The test has been endorsed by high-profile conservative politicians, but advocates say it’s not political.

