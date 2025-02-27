UNC system approves policy on campus protests

CHARLOTTE — The UNC Board of Governors approved a new policy Thursday for students who want to protest on any of its campuses.

They’ll have to reserve space to protest, and they can’t camp out. They can’t interfere with classes. Any protester who gets in trouble at one state campus can be punished at their home campus.

Some students at UNC Charlotte told Channel 9′s Ken Lemon it’s a violation of free speech.

One student called the new rules dangerous and unconstitutional.

“I think that’s a very bad look and approaching unconstitutional,” said student Harrison Hill.

Hill didn’t protest but said unrestricted protests protects the voices of marginalized people.

“I think it’s a very dangerous direction to be headed in,” Hill said.

Most students worry it will take away the strongest leverage they have to be heard.

However, others said the new policy is a welcome change.

Last year, campus protests across the state got contentious.

Rallies like the one in spring 2024 at UNC Charlotte won’t happen if each campus adopts the new policy.

There were students sleeping on campus and marching to the chancellor’s home.

Student Rachel Sellers didn’t take part in the protests but still has concerns.

“It concerns me that there might be people who can say that you can’t protest,” Sellers said.

Chad Brown is chairman of the Gaston County Board of Commissioners and parent of a freshman at UNC Chapel Hill.

He said last semester his daughter texted him that a protester ran into her classroom and several others.

“Can you imagine if something did break out. Someone’s loved one got hurt?” Brown said.

He said the regulations will keep everyone safe.

The regulations are expected to be adopted on each campus by Aug. 1.

First Amendment regulations are often challenged in court so their may be some pushback.

