UNCC researcher says federal funding cut was due to LGBTQ focus

CHARLOTTE — A UNC Charlotte researcher said her federal grant funding was cut because it focused on LGBTQ health.

Annelise Mennicke told the Charlotte Observer she and her team researched how to improve mental health outcomes for LGBTQ survivors of sexual abuse.

She said he received a letter from the National Institute of Health saying her $450,000 grant was canceled.

The letter stated, “Research programs based on gender identity are often unscientific, have little identifiable return on investment, and do nothing to enhance the health of many Americans.”

However, Mennicke said her team had only spent around $50,000 of the grant funding.

Her research was one of four federal grant terminations at UNC Charlotte.

The university responded, saying all of the research had to do with LGBTQ individuals or diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Those cuts totaled more than $900,000, according to the Observer.

