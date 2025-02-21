Local

NSF firings could impact UNC Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — This week, the National Science Foundation fired roughly 10% of its employees due to an executive order aimed at reducing the federal workforce.

The organization uses federal dollars to support research across the country.

The University of North Carolina at Charlotte receives significant funding from the foundation every year.

Last year, records say the university earned nearly $5 million in grants for studies like cybersecurity and atomic levels physics.

The university sent a statement that read in part, “We are closing following the executive directives and subsequent litigation related to research funding.”

