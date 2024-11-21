Undefeated high school football team gives mountain community hope following Helene

YANCEY COUNTY, N.C. — Mountain Heritage High School’s field in Yancey County represents hope and resiliency after Helene.

The undefeated Cougars defeated North Stokes High School, 57-7, last Friday night in the first round of high school football playoffs.

Helene ravaged the area in September.

“We lost everything,” said Braxton Batchelor, one of the team’s starting players. “I wasn’t sure what I was going to do when I realized I did lose my house.”

Last week, players whose homes were destroyed by Helene said they wanted to step up for the community by getting back to the gridiron and winning.

The coach is also ready to return to the field after the community rallied behind his team.

“Our community needs us right now, and one of the best things we can do for them is to continue winning and to give them something to be excited (about),” said coach Joey Robinson, Mountain Heritage High School.

Mountain Heritage (9-0) is heading to the second round of the state playoffs on Friday against Hayesville (4-7).

