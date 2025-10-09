Undercover operation leads to 10 arrests in online child sex abuse case

NEWTON, N.C. — Drone video captured the moment a SWAT team arrested men accused of soliciting children for sex online in Catawba County.

The three-day operation involved federal, state and local law enforcement as undercover officers posed as children and parents online.

Within four hours of going online, they made their first arrest at a home where SWAT was waiting, investigators said.

Officers went to online sites posing as underage children or as parents willing to sell their children for sexual relationships.

The suspects had no idea the person they were chatting with were undercover officers who directed them to meet up at a home in the area, investigators said.

In one case, drone video showed one a suspect arrived at a home and seconds later, deputies and others quickly move in to make the arrest.

The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office stated deputies made 10 arrests from North Carolina and Virginia, including several from Catawba County.

Some of the charges, include soliciting a child by a computer to commit a sex act and attempted indecent liberties with a child.

“We want these people out of our community,” Sheriff Don Brown said. “Either in jail or out of our community where they can’t victimize these children anymore. We want these people to think twice before they actually come to Catawba County to commit these crimes with these children.”

Several of the suspects remained locked up at the Catawba County Detention Center on Thursday.

