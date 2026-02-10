Undocumented immigrant arrested for attempted murder, ICE issues detainer

CHARLOTTE — ICE has issued an arrest detainer for Jamie Iram Gamez Cadena, an undocumented immigrant from Mexico, who is accused of attempted first-degree murder after allegedly stabbing his ex-girlfriend.

Cadena is in the country as an overstay on a B-2 tourist visa.

He allegedly attacked the victim on Feb. 1.

“Sanctuary politicians repeatedly place dangerous MONSTERS like this above the safety of American citizens,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “We are calling on North Carolina politicians to commit to not releasing this attempted murderer from jail back into American communities. Unfortunately, the state of North Carolina has a history of refusing to cooperate with ICE and releasing criminals back onto our streets to create more victims.”

