Footprints in snow lead police to suspect in east Charlotte stabbing

CHARLOTTE — A suspect’s footprints in the snow helped officers piece together a crime, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Jamie Gamez is being charged with attempted first-degree murder after being accused of stabbing his ex-partner in Julian Underwood Park in east Charlotte.

After the attack, police said Gamex attempted to flee, but officers responded quickly and found him naked.

Jamie Gamez

CMPD said they followed the footprints and found the clothes he had been wearing.

According to the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement, he is a citizen of Mexico, and they have logged a detainer.

VIDEO: Police swarm northeast Charlotte apartment complex

