Unidentified body found in Colombia may be missing American Airlines attendant

Colombia — Authorities in Colombia are conducting an autopsy to learn if an unidentified body belongs to a missing American Airlines flight attendant.

Friends say Eric Gutiérrez Molina vanished after leaving a nightclub with a co-worker and another man.

He was on a layover from Miami at the time.

Authorities say a body was found Friday, about two and a half hours south of where Molina was last seen.

The State Department recently urged Americans to be careful traveling to Colombia because of a risk of crime, kidnapping and civil unrest.

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