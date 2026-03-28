Unidentified body found in Colombia may be missing American Airlines attendant

Colombia — Authorities in Colombia are conducting an autopsy to learn if an unidentified body belongs to a missing American Airlines flight attendant.
Friends say Eric Gutiérrez Molina vanished after leaving a nightclub with a co-worker and another man.
He was on a layover from Miami at the time.
Authorities say a body was found Friday, about two and a half hours south of where Molina was last seen.
The State Department recently urged Americans to be careful traveling to Colombia because of a risk of crime, kidnapping and civil unrest.
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