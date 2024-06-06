Union County Animal Shelter temporarily pausing intake due to viral illness

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — The Union County Animal Shelter has announced it will be temporarily pausing all animal intakes due to a viral illness.

Team members said the temporary pause will allow them to monitor and treat several animals who are currently exhibiting symptoms of that illness.

However, the name of the illness has not been released.

The shelter said it will continue to operate on its normal schedule during this brief closure, as all adoptable animals are housed separately from those exhibiting symptoms.

Animal intakes are scheduled to resume at 8 a.m. on June 13.

For more information about this temporary closure, contact Union County Animal Services at 704-283-2308.

