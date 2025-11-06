Union County Board of Education to vote on teacher supplement proposal

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — The Union County Board of Education will decide the fate of pay raises for teachers Thursday night.

This comes after hundreds of educators called out sick last month to demand better pay.

Teachers and parents say they plan to show up at Thursday night’s meeting as well. There are dozens of speakers signed up to address the district’s proposal to cut teacher supplement increases in half.

Union County teachers have been calling for a $2,000 increase, but the latest recommendation is just $1,000. The district says commissioners did not approve their full funding request back in May.

Teachers are pressing for answers. They say if the board doesn’t reconsider, they may call out again in protest.

State healthcare workers across North Carolina say they plan to join in solidarity. Workers are planning to call out Friday and Monday in support of teachers. The group says many of them face similar issues, such as staffing shortages, rising costs, and stalled budget negotiations.

Union County leaders say this is about sending a united message to lawmakers that public workers and teachers deserve fair pay and better support.

The Union County Board of Education is expected to vote on the $1,000 supplement proposal Thursday night.

