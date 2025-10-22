Union County teachers protest for better pay

Teachers in Union County organized a “sick-out” day on Wednesday, and they say they’re pushing for better pay after a proposed increase was cut in half.

Wednesday morning, dozens of teachers called out of work to rally outside of the Union County Public Schools headquarters, saying they’re frustrated and deserve better pay.

Channel 9’s Miana Massey saw the teachers and supporters all dressed in red, lining the streets and calling for change. They said UCPS has the highest test scores in the state, yet it ranks 37th when it comes to salaries.

The district’s finance committee is now recommending a $1,000 supplement, cut from the original $2,000 plan. That adds up to about an extra $100 per month before taxes.

County commissioners say budget constraints kept them from funding the full amount needed for the higher supplements.

Parents and teachers say the issue isn’t just about money, it’s about being able to support their families.

“I don’t think teachers should have to educate 20-plus kids while also trying to figure out how to pay their bills and just survive,” said parent Kolby Blackburn.

“We can’t imagine doing anything else, but we need a little more support. The better equipped we are, the better prepared our kids are going to be and a happier community we’re going to have,” said Stephanie Rhoads, a teacher in Union County.

A spokesperson for UCPS told Channel 9 that the district had “approximately 700 requests for leave” on Wednesday, compared to “approximately 300 requests for leave ... the past four Wednesdays.”

The district sent the following statement on Wednesday’s absences: “The Union County Board of Education and Union County Public Schools (UCPS) staff has always and will continue to advocate for additional pay for teachers and other employees.

While we understand that teachers are frustrated, our focus must remain on ensuring that students receive a high-quality education in a safe learning environment every day. We value our teachers and need them in school. We look forward to having our teachers back in class tomorrow.

We experienced a higher number of teacher absences than normal today. The absences did not impact all schools. Our human resources team worked with our substitute management partner and deployed staff from various departments to schools to cover classes. Our focus will continue to be on instruction and keeping students safe today."

There’s still time to make changes to the budget. The school board is expected to discuss the recommendations at its next meeting on Nov. 6.

