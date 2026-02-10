Union County confirms first case of measles

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Union County health officials have confirmed the county’s first case of measles. The infected child does not attend Union County schools.

There is also an ongoing outbreak in South Carolina that represents the largest surge in the region since U.S. officials declared measles eliminated in 2000. More than 95% of the cases in this outbreak involve unvaccinated children.

Health reports for the region show three confirmed cases in Mecklenburg County, two in Cabarrus County and one in Lincoln County.

The Union County case brings the total number of reported infections in the immediate area to seven.

Union County officials stated the newly confirmed case is not connected to a previous exposure at the QT on Highway 74 in Indian Trail on Jan. 30. Someone with the virus was present there between 9:30 a.m. and noon.

The child involved in the Union County case visited AFC Urgent Care on Independence Boulevard on the evening of Feb. 3.

Health leaders also listed Vista Auction as a site for potential exposure on Jan. 29 or 30 and the Lidl on Monroe Road on Jan. 30.

The outbreak has affected residents across the Carolinas, including Erica Pace of Spartanburg, S.C. Pace, who contracted the virus, sought testing after her symptoms progressed and a physical sign of the illness appeared.

“I started showing a lot of symptoms of it and that’s when I decided well when my rash came out that’s when I decide to go get tested for it,” Pace said.

Top health advisers are urging all individuals to receive the measles vaccine to prevent further spread. This recommendation applies to everyone, including adults who did not receive the vaccination during their childhood.

