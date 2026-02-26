Union County Courthouse, Government Center evacuated due to threat

MONROE, N.C. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office evacuated the county courthouse and Government Center Thursday morning following a threat to the facilities. Officials ordered the evacuation as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of staff and the public.

The sheriff’s office received a call for service involving a threat to the safety and security of the courthouse. Out of an abundance of caution, security measures were immediately implemented for both the courthouse and the neighboring Government Center.

Deputies are currently clearing the courthouse, Government Center and surrounding areas. This process is being conducted in coordination with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Officials stated that the clearing is necessary to ensure there is no ongoing threat to public safety.

The sheriff’s office implemented the safety protocols immediately after the threat was reported. The facilities will remain closed while the investigation and security sweeps continue. All operations at both buildings have been suspended during this time.

Operations at the facilities are expected to resume once the buildings have been fully secured. Staff and the public will be allowed to return only after the courthouse and Government Center are deemed safe for reentry. Further updates will be provided as they become appropriate.

No additional details have been made available.

