Union County cracking down on reckless dirt bike riders

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office is cracking down on reckless dirt bike and all-terrain vehicle use after reports of riders causing havoc on city streets and in parking lots.

Channel 9’s Gina Esposito learned the move follows a “street takeover” style event last Saturday involving approximately 50 riders on dirt bikes and e-bikes.

The crackdown targets an increase in juveniles operating unregistered or uninsured vehicles on main roads and private property. Officials issued a warning on social media stating they will not tolerate the behavior, which residents and drivers have described as dangerous for both the public and the riders themselves.

Terri Weirich, a DoorDash driver in Wesley Chapel, reported experiencing several close calls with young riders near a shopping center off Weddington Road. She described an incident on Tuesday where a rider performing a wheelie cut directly in front of her vehicle in a Target parking lot.

“I was driving through the roundabout and one of them came out of the Target parking lot doing a wheelie and cut right in front of me and I nearly hit him,” Weirich said. “It was scary; last thing I want to do is hit a child.”

Lt. Matthew Winfrey of the Union County Sheriff’s Office said the large group of riders last weekend appeared to be organized through social media.

“They were doing wheelies they were doing donuts. From what I understand, it was over a Snapchat group everybody was just invited it,” Winfrey said.

He noted that while some “crossover” style dirt bikes can be inspected for legal roadway use, the vehicles involved in recent incidents do not meet those standards.

“There are dirt bikes out there that are that cross over style—that is able to be inspected so they can drive on the roadway—but were not talking about those bikes from this past weekend,” Winfrey said.

Deputies have already identified six juveniles involved in the activities and held discussions with their parents. Winfrey stated that the Sheriff’s Office is considering tougher penalties, which could include charges against parents who allow the illegal riding to continue.

“For the parents that are allowing this to go on, they can be charged too,” Winfrey said. “Is that something we want to do? No. But will we do it to make sure the kids are safe? Yes.”

Similar issues have prompted significant law enforcement action in other parts of North Carolina. In the Triangle area, police from Durham, Raleigh and Chapel Hill formed a task force in 2023 to address dirt bikes and ATVs on busy roads. That effort resulted in more than 1,000 charges filed over a two-day period.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office is encouraging parents to speak with their children about the dangers and legalities of riding before formal citations are issued, vehicles are seized or charges are filed.

“I hope it does make a difference,” Weirich said.

