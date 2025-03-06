Union County cracks down on fake license plates, confiscates over 1,400 in two years

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Deputy Sheriff Jay Murray of Union County is actively cracking down on the use of fake license plates, a growing issue in the area, according to the Charlotte Observer.

Over 1,400 phony tags have been collected by the Union County Sheriff’s Department in the past two years, highlighting a significant problem on local roads.

Fake license plates are being used by drivers to avoid law enforcement, evade toll fines, and drive without proper registration or insurance.

The Union County Sheriff’s Department is committed to addressing this issue, with officers like Deputy Murray diligently patrolling and identifying these fraudulent tags.

“Union County is going to do something about this,” said Lt. James Maye, emphasizing the department’s dedication to tackling the problem.

Deputy Murray’s efforts to identify fake plates involve careful observation and quick action, as demonstrated when he stopped a white Jeep Patriot with a counterfeit South Carolina plate.

The fake plates often come from online sales platforms like Facebook Marketplace and Craigslist, making them difficult to trace back to their sources.

In the garage of the Union County Sheriff’s Department, a large bucket holds over a thousand confiscated fake plates, serving as a testament to the department’s ongoing efforts.

Some fake plates are of poor quality, made from materials like cardboard and construction paper, while others are more sophisticated and require trained officers to identify them.

The use of fake plates is not only illegal but also poses risks to insured drivers, as uninsured motorists can cause financial burdens in the event of an accident.

The Union County Sheriff’s Department’s crackdown on fake license plates aims to enhance road safety and ensure compliance with vehicle registration laws.

By addressing this issue, the department hopes to reduce the number of uninsured and unlicensed drivers on the roads, ultimately protecting local residents.

