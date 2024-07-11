Union County deputies arrest 3 gang members for drive-by shooting

WINGATE, N.C. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of three gang members in a drive-by shooting back in May.

Deputies said it happened on May 22 on Eastwood Drive in Wingate. The suspects fired more than 40 rounds, the sheriff’s office said.

On Thursday, authorities said three people were arrested and charged in connection with the shooting. They said they charged 19-year-old Derrick Moses, 22-year-old Lukus Buchanon, and 25-year-old Eddie Blackwell III with multiple felonies.

Wingate drive-by shooting arrests On Thursday, authorities said three people were arrested and charged in connection with the shooting. They said they charged 19-year-old Derrick Moses, 22-year-old Lukus Buchanon, and 25-year-old Eddie Blackwell III with multiple felonies.

Investigators learned Buchanon and Blackwell were convicted felons and said all three suspects told them they were gang members.

The charges the trio face are listed below:

Derrick Moses: Three counts of attempted murder, three counts of shooting into an occupied dwelling

Lukus Buchanon: Three counts of attempted murder, three counts of shooting into an occupied dwelling, possession of a firearm by felon

Eddie Blackwell III: Three counts of attempted murder, three counts of shooting into an occupied dwelling, possession of a firearm by felon

Moses and Buchanon were each given $750,000 bonds. Blackwell’s bond is for $1 million.

“The investigation into this shooting has been extensive, and I commend all the UCSO personnel responsible for this successful outcome,” Sheriff Eddie Cathey said in a statement. “These three suspects drove into a local neighborhood that was densely populated with single-family homes and recklessly fired a large number of rounds with no concern about where those rounds would land or who they may strike. I am thankful no one was injured and glad these dangerous men are off our streets.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 704-283-3789 or Union County Crime Stoppers at 704-283-5600.

(WATCH BELOW: Police investigating drive-by shooting during 4th of July gathering in Hickory)

Police investigating drive-by shooting during 4th of July gathering in Hickory

©2024 Cox Media Group