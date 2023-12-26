Union County home caught fire Christmas night

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — A home in Union County caught fire on Christmas night, according to the Wesley Chapel Fire Department.

Around 6:30 p.m., firefighters responded to multiple calls about a fire at a home on Marvin Road.

At the scene, crews found flames showing through the roof of the home.

Firefighters said they attempted to fight the fire but eventually decided to evacuate due to deteriorating conditions.

Around 7:15 p.m., the fire was brought under control.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

