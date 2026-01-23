Union County issues 170+ quarantine orders due to measles outbreak

MONROE, N.C. — Union County Public Health Director Traci Colley has issued more than 170 quarantine orders following an outbreak of measles linked to an unvaccinated child attending Shining Light Baptist Academy in Monroe.

The quarantine orders apply to individuals connected to the academy after the child, who resides in Mecklenburg County, contracted measles associated with an outbreak in South Carolina.

This exposure has caused public health officials to closely monitor the situation for potential spread, although no confirmed measles cases have emerged in Union County. The high transmissibility of measles has raised concerns among health officials.

Tim Cruse, Pastor and Superintendent of Shining Light Baptist Academy, emphasized the cooperation with local health authorities: “We are working with our Public Health Department as we are both seeking the safety and well-being of our students, their families and our community.”

Parents and staff have been notified of the situation as officials continue to provide guidance.

Currently, the South Carolina Department of Public Health reports 700 total cases of measles in relation to this outbreak, with 54 new cases reported recently.

A total of 485 individuals are currently under quarantine due to exposure to measles in various segments, including schools in neighboring areas.

Under communicable disease protocols, the entire school community has been notified of their potential exposure.

Individuals in quarantine are restricted from returning to school or public for 21 days unless they demonstrate proof of immunity through vaccination records.

Family members of quarantined individuals do not need to quarantine unless symptoms develop.

Colley remarked on the importance of vaccination, stating, “As measles spreads into our region, we encourage residents to ensure they are up to date on their MMR vaccination to help protect themselves and others.”

Health officials note that measles cases are increasing across the Carolinas, reinforcing the need for vaccinations to prevent further transmission.

Symptoms associated with measles typically begin seven-12 days after exposure and include cough, runny nose, red watery eyes, fever and a subsequent rash.

Anyone who experiences these symptoms after suspected exposure is advised to contact their health care provider.

