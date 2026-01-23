Measles cases confirmed in Mecklenburg County, linked to South Carolina outbreak

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Two confirmed cases of measles have been reported in Mecklenburg County.

One case involves an adult who was in contact with a confirmed travel case, while the other is an unvaccinated child linked to an ongoing outbreak in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

The adult is currently recovering at home in isolation, and the contact investigation for this case is complete.

The child, also recovering at home, had previously been in contact with a child from Spartanburg, where more than 600 measles cases have been reported in an ongoing outbreak.

Public health officials have emphasized the importance of vaccinations in preventing further spread.

Dr. Kimberly Scott, the interim director of Mecklenburg County Public Health, urged community members to stay updated on their measles, mumps and rubella vaccinations.

“With measles cases now confirmed in Mecklenburg County, we encourage everyone to get up to date on their MMR vaccine to protect their health and our community,” Scott said.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States saw 2,144 confirmed measles cases in 2025, marking the highest tally since 2000 when measles was declared eliminated.

North Carolina has also reported several confirmed cases in 2026 thus far.

Measles is a viral illness that can lead to serious complications. Common symptoms include fever, cough, rash and red eyes.

It is highly contagious; about 90% of unvaccinated people exposed to the virus will become infected and approximately one in five individuals hospitalized with measles will face severe health issues.

If symptoms of measles are present, individuals are advised to call their health care providers before visiting any facility to prevent further spread of the virus.

