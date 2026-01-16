Union County leaders credit Crimestoppers for tips as barbecue raises money for rewards

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — People gathered for a good cause Friday as Union County Crimestoppers hosted its annual barbecue to raise money for cash rewards in criminal cases.

The event started 34 years ago by Reid Helms, and it sold more than 1,100 tickets this year.

All proceeds from the barbecue directly benefit Crime Stoppers, a nonprofit organization crucial for solving crimes in the community.

Helms, the President of Union County Crime Stoppers, told Channel 9’s Gina Esposito about the organization’s mission.

“Get a little tip on something, you can solve a crime,” Helms said.

The event serves as the sole fundraiser for the organization, funding rewards that incentivize community members to offer information on various criminal cases.

Clayton Whitson, president and CEO of the Union County Chamber of Commerce, attended the event for the first time on Friday.

“I’m really excited to try the BBQ while also helping out a really good cause,” Whitson told Esposito.

Lt. Chris Black with the School Safety Division of the Union County Sheriff’s Office noted the impact of the rewards.

“Most recently, we had some breaking and entering cases that have been solved by informants coming forward and leading our detectives and patrol deputies to the identity and information to recover property,” Black said.

The case of Loyaltia Allah highlighted the importance of Crime Stoppers. In November, three suspects were convicted in her 2021 murder, with law enforcement receiving crucial information that led to their identification.

“A big part of what we do is we are trying to bring closure to victims’ families and to victims,” Union County District Attorney Trey Robison said. “It is a fact that there are cases, serious cases, murder cases that would not have been brought to a successful conclusion without Crime Stoppers.”

For those wishing to submit an anonymous tip or provide useful information to Union County Crime Stoppers, they can call 704-283-5600 or fill out an online form. Each caller is assigned a code for anonymity and can earn up to $10,000 based on the severity of the crime.

