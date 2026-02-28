Union County man arrested after detectives find him with totes filled with meth

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Union County authorities seized 36 kilograms of methamphetamine and nine firearms following a multi-month investigation into illegal narcotics activity.

One suspect, Jonathan Gomez Alvardo, was arrested on Tuesday and faces multiple felony charges.

The investigation was a collaborative effort between Union County narcotics detectives, the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Forsyth County Drug Task Force, officials said. On Nov. 20, 2025, officials received information regarding illegal drugs being stored at a residence on Bob White Circle in Wingate.

During the surveillance on Bob White Circle, detectives observed a man carrying storage totes out of the residence. When officers tried to make contact with the individual, he dropped the containers and fled the area on foot. Investigators said they later confirmed the totes contained methamphetamine.

The subsequent search of the property led to the recovery of 36 kilograms of methamphetamine and nine firearms. Detectives also seized $2,450 in U.S. currency during the investigation, officials said.

Authorities identified Alvardo as the suspect and charged him with trafficking methamphetamine and felony maintaining a dwelling for the use or sale of a controlled substance.

Alvardo is being held at the Union County Detention Center. He is being held under a $1 million secured bond.

WATCH: Demographic study reveals Rock Hill Schools’ aging infrastructure and declining enrollment

Demographic study reveals Rock Hill Schools’ aging infrastructure and declining enrollment

©2026 Cox Media Group