Union County man faces 10 charges after police receive tips about child sex abuse material activity

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — A Union County man has been arrested following an investigation into child sexual abuse material activity in the Waxhaw/Marvin area.

The arrest comes after numerous CyberTips were received regarding the suspect’s online activities.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office collaborated with the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation after receiving several CyberTips that indicated Christopher Hahn was involved in the downloading and uploading of child sex abuse material. The investigation led to Hahn being stopped during a traffic stop.

During the traffic stop, Hahn was arrested on ten counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. He was held on a bond of $300,000 but has since met the conditions of his release and is no longer in custody.

Authorities said Hahn utilized multiple social media platforms to view, download, and purchase child sex abuse material. Investigators are currently reviewing a phone and a laptop to uncover further evidence related to the case.

Officials said they are continuing to investigate the case.

WATCH: FBI: Most common scams in NC

FBI: Most common scams in NC

©2025 Cox Media Group