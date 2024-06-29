Union County Middle school PTO treasurer charged with stealing funds

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — A woman is in police custody after deputies claim she used over $1,500 from a Union County middle school’s PTO funds while she was she was the treasurer of the organization for unauthorized purchases.
Police say they began their investigation when they received tips of suspicious financial transactions involving accounts belonging to Piedmont Middle School’s Parent Teacher Organization (PTO).
𝐏.𝐓.𝐎. 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐫 𝐀𝐫𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐃𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐎𝐧𝐠𝐨𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐄𝐦𝐛𝐞𝐳𝐳𝐥𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐠𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 This week, 52-year-old Michelle Thomas of...Posted by Union County Sheriff's Office, Monroe, NC on Friday, June 28, 2024
Specifically, the transactions in question were linked to the treasurer, Michelle Thomas.
Deputies say that they have determined that Thomas used over $1,500 from the organization’s funds over the past several months and used it for personal non-essential purchases.
Thomas has been processed into the Union County Detention Center under an unsecured bond of $1,500.
Police say that this is an ongoing investigation and that if you have any information you are asked to call the Union County Crimestoppers at 704-283-5600.
