Union County Middle school PTO treasurer charged with stealing funds

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — A woman is in police custody after deputies claim she used over $1,500 from a Union County middle school’s PTO funds while she was she was the treasurer of the organization for unauthorized purchases.

Police say they began their investigation when they received tips of suspicious financial transactions involving accounts belonging to Piedmont Middle School’s Parent Teacher Organization (PTO).

Specifically, the transactions in question were linked to the treasurer, Michelle Thomas.

Deputies say that they have determined that Thomas used over $1,500 from the organization’s funds over the past several months and used it for personal non-essential purchases.

Thomas has been processed into the Union County Detention Center under an unsecured bond of $1,500.

Police say that this is an ongoing investigation and that if you have any information you are asked to call the Union County Crimestoppers at 704-283-5600.

