Union County parents express concerns over AIG program at Marshville Elementary

MARSHVILLE, N.C. — Some Union County parents at one elementary school worry their children enrolled in the Gifted and Talented Program (AIG) aren’t getting consistent services.

Katie Comer has a child enrolled in the AIG program at Marshville Elementary School. She spoke at Tuesday night’s Union County Board of Education Meeting.

“Since October 2025, Marshville Elementary AIG students have gone without consistent AIG instruction,” she said. “Students rotated through multiple substitutes, often received little to no direct instruction, and families were given minimal communication about how or when services would be restored.”

Comer went on to say that families were then presented with a new service model that reduced AIG services from approximately 10 hours per week to two 30-minute sessions per week. Recently, the district assigned an interim instructor from the district office to continue providing AIG services.

Channel 9 reached out Union County Public Schools. A spokesperson said the AIG teacher at Marshville Elementary was out on an approved leave.

They’ve been out longer than they anticipated. They said they are trying to work on a more permeant plan because they don’t know when the teacher is coming back. AIG teachers require certain certifications. They said students were still getting AIG instruction through a school principal and district administrator.

