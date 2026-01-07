NC teachers plan walkout for better pay, benefits

CHARLOTTE — Teachers across North Carolina are planning to walk out in protest for better pay and benefits Wednesday.

The N.C. Teachers in Action posted flyers for the demonstration on social media for three local Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools — Mallard Creek High School, Paw Creek Elementary and Joseph W. Grier Academy.

The group says it’s advocating for increased pay for teachers with advanced degrees, longevity pay for experienced teachers and a cap on health care premiums.

