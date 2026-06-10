Forecasts

FORECAST: Heat wave builds as storm chances ease

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • Hot and humid weather builds up more today as highs return to near 90 degrees this afternoon.
  • Storm chances start to ease back for the rest of the week with just an isolated few here and there.
  • We heat up to the mid 90s starting tomorrow and the heat index values touch close to 100 for the first time this season.
  • Similar heat remains through the weekend with little chance for afternoon storms.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

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