FORECAST: Heat wave builds as storm chances ease

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Hot and humid weather builds up more today as highs return to near 90 degrees this afternoon.

Storm chances start to ease back for the rest of the week with just an isolated few here and there.

We heat up to the mid 90s starting tomorrow and the heat index values touch close to 100 for the first time this season.

Similar heat remains through the weekend with little chance for afternoon storms.

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