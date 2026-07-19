SALISBURY, N.C. — An incoming high school senior can now paint a U.S. flag on his parking spot for the upcoming school year.

That’s a reversal from an initial Marvin Ridge High School decision that sparked a lot of reaction on social media.

Students applying for parking spots at Marvin Ridge High School for the upcoming school year were allowed to request designs to paint on their respective spots.

Union County school approves American flag parking spot design after initial denial

When this particular student submitted his request the student’s parent says that the district responded stating: “Parking space designs may not include religious messages/symbols, political messages/symbols, or representations of national flags, including the American flag."

Then, the student’s mom took to social media.

Union County school approves American flag parking spot design after initial denial

Saturday the school released a statement reversing their decision:

“Union County Public Schools respects the U.S. flag and what it represents. A Marvin Ridge High student’s request to paint the American flag on his senior parking space was originally denied due to concerns about the standards of respect and expectations set by the U.S. flag code. After additional discussions, school administrators will allow the request as it was submitted for the 2026-2027 school year.”

Union County Schools head back to school Monday, August 24.

For the full district calendar head over to the district website.

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