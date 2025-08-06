Union County schools approve cellphone policy to comply with new state law

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — The Union County Board of Education approved a new cellphone policy during Tuesday’s night meeting. The vote passed, 8-1. Some board members expressed that this was not a board decision, but rather what is required now under state law.

In July, Gov. Josh Stein signed House Bill 959 into law, which will restrict the use of cellphones by students in North Carolina classrooms during instructional time.

The new law mandates that school districts develop policies by Jan. 1, 2026, to ensure that students turn off their cellphones, tablets, and gaming devices during class. Exceptions to this rule can be made if a teacher deems the devices necessary for learning or in case of emergencies.

Union County Public School’s new policy for “Use of Cell Phones and Wireless Communication Devices”, states students can face disciplinary consequences for unauthorized use of wireless communication devices.

First offense: Confiscate item and return to the student at the end of the academic day and notify parent. If use of the electronic device results in violation of other behavioral rule, including but not limited to school-based rules, further discipline may be applied.

Second and subsequent offenses: Confiscate item and return only to parents. Parent conference required and may include one day of in-school suspension, after school detention, or Saturday School. Additionally, the student may be prohibited from bringing the item to school for the remainder of the school year, except as authorized in writing by the principal.

School board members said they wanted to take up this issue before the start of the school year.

