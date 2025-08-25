Union County schools take step to address $300K lunch debt

UNION COUNTY N.C. — Union County is facing over $300,000 in unpaid meal balances from the last school year, prompting the school board to revise its meal charge policy.

The new policy aims to address the significant debt by implementing stricter guidelines for meal charges at schools.

At the elementary and middle school levels, parents will receive a notification when their child’s meal negative balance reaches $5. If the negative balance reaches $18.75, the student will not be allowed to purchase meals until the balance is partially paid. For high school students, the limit is set at $19.25.

Parents who consistently fail to provide meal money may face serious consequences. The district has indicated that such cases could be reported to social services for child neglect. Additionally, legal steps might be taken to recover the unpaid debts.

The district says penalties could include withholding student records, which may affect a student’s ability to participate in graduation ceremonies or receive a diploma.

