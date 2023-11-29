Union County Sheriff’s Office collecting toys for the holidays

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office has announced it will be collecting any new, unwrapped toys to brighten a child’s holiday.

The department said this will be in partnership with the Holiday Heroes Toy Drive.

Those who wish to donate toys can find drop-off boxes on the 3300 block of Pression Road in Monroe or the 100 block of Blythe Drive in Indian Trail.

The department will be collecting donations until Dec. 4.

VIDEO: South Charlotte nonprofit’s ‘Operation Bookbag’ donates school supplies to local students

South Charlotte nonprofit's 'Operation Bookbag' donates school supplies to local students South Charlotte nonprofit's 'Operation Bookbag' donates school supplies to local students

©2023 Cox Media Group