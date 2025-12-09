Union County Sheriff’s Office works to fill SRO vacancies, enhance school safety

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Union County is working to ensure that each school has a dedicated School Resource Officer, with plans to add SROs to three more schools by mid-January.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office has already added a new deputy to at least one elementary school and is addressing staffing issues to fill vacancies.

The department said it is working to fill a recent resignation and replace an SRO set to retire early next year, aiming to ensure all schools are covered daily despite current vacancies.

Nicole Hager, a parent, expressed frustration that her son’s elementary school shares SROs with other schools, stating, “We had an officer at the school in the mornings and in the afternoons. Sort of looks like someone’s there, but they’re not staying throughout the day.”

Hager referenced a recent incident at Parkwood High School where an SRO took a student into custody after she assaulted two teachers, underscoring the importance of having SROs present at all times.

“You can’t predict. Even in the nicest of areas, the best of schools, you never know when something’s going to happen. And I just think it’s important that someone is there at all times,” Hager expressed.

Union County Public Schools has expressed a desire for a dedicated SRO for every school, aligning with the superintendent’s goal of achieving a one-to-one SRO-to-school ratio.

The sheriff’s office acknowledged that multiple factors have impacted SRO assignments, but emphasized that school safety and SRO assignments remain a high priority.

Union County’s efforts to increase SRO presence in schools reflect a commitment to enhancing school safety, with plans to address staffing challenges in the coming weeks.

